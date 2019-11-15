Rain, gusty winds and chilly temperatures expected through the weekend

Grab those umbrellas and jackets this morning. Wide spread showers will start our day and end our day. A slow moving storm system will bring a soaking rain today and tomorrow. The storm system will stall offshore today and strengthen into the weekend. That will keep rain chances going on Saturday, plus it will be windy and chilly. High temperatures today struggling to get out of the 40s inland to the low and mid 50s at the coast. Saturday will be even chillier with temperatures in the mid 40 to upper 40s.

As the storm system stalls, it’ll strengthen which will bring very gusty winds to our area. Sustain winds today 10-20mph, but winds could gust to near 30 by late this afternoon. Saturday winds will be sustained 15-25mph but could gust up to 40mph.

There is still the chance for a shower on Sunday, but the storm system should start to move away. Another system will move by Tuesday with a slight chance for a shower, then more sunshine and a slow warm up next week.

Today: periods of rain, some heavy. Breezy and cool. Highs 48-50 inland, 54-56 beaches.

Tonight: scattered showers, chilly and windy. Lows 40-44 inland, 46 beaches

Saturday, mostly cloudy, windy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 44-48.