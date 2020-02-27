Rain moves out as cooler weather moves in

Cooler weather will move in tonight, and continue into the weekend. A cold front will bring rain this evening, ending from west to east. As the front pushes offshore later tonight, it will become windy with drier, cooler air rushing into the Carolinas. Clouds will clear late tonight and temperatures will drop into the 40s. Sunshine returns tomorrow, but it will be windy and cooler. High temperatures tomorrow will only warm into the 50s. Some inland areas will cool into the low 30s tomorrow night. This cooler weather will continue Friday and Saturday with high pressure in control bringing partly sunny skies. The area of high pressure will move offshore Sunday, and it will start to warm up. Some spots will hit 60 on Sunday. The warming trend will continue next week with 70 possible on Monday, then low to mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. It should stay dry through Tuesday. A storm system could bring thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Tonight, rain ending, then clearing, windy and cooler. Lows 40 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.