Rain returns today, heavy rain possible Thursday

Clouds will increase today ahead of moisture from Hurricane Sally, which will bring rain Thursday into Friday. Clouds will thicken up today as a warm front pushes into the Carolinas. This will increase the humidity and will bring scattered showers, especially in the afternoon. The warm front will linger in the area Thursday, as moisture left over from Hurricane Sally moves into the Carolinas. Periods of rain, some heavy, can be expected Thursday and Thursday night. Rainfall amounts will average 2-3 inches, with some spots seeing over 4 inches. The heavier rain is more likely west of I-95. This system will move away Friday with lingering showers.

A strong cold front will move through Friday evening, and even cooler weather will move in for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday with night time lows in the 50s and 60s. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine Sunday into next next week.

Today, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with scattered showers. Highs near 80.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy with scattered showers. Lows 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Thursday, cloudy with periods of rain. Highs in the low 80s.