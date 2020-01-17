Rain showers late Saturday

It will be cold tonight, then warm up through the weekend. Temperatures will drop quickly this evening and fall into the low to mid 30s overnight. A few cold spots could cool into the upper 20s. Clouds will increase tomorrow ahead of a warm front that will pass through tomorrow night. This front will bring a showers late tomorrow and tomorrow night. A few showers may linger into early Sunday morning as a cold front moves though. This front will bring drier air and clearing skies on Sunday, then much colder weather Sunday night. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 60s, then cool into the 30s Sunday night. Cold weather will continue for the first half of next week. High temperatures will be in the 40s with lows in the 20s. It will warm back into the 50s and 60s by the end of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cold. Lows 28 inland, 34 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cool with showers late. Highs 56 inland, 58 beaches.

Sunday, showers early, then clearing and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.