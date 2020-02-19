Rain to end as snow Thursday night

Colder weather will continue to move in as another round of rain arrives tomorrow. Tonight will be cloudy and cold with temperatures dropping to around 40. It will stay dry much of the time, but a shower or some drizzle cannot be ruled out. The next storm system will pass offshore tomorrow. Rain will move in first thing in the morning, and will continue all day long. It will be a windy, cold rain with temperatures only in the 40s. Temperatures will continue to drop tomorrow night, and the rain will change over to snow before ending. Most places will not see any accumulation, but some spots could see a dusting of snow. Northern parts of Chesterfield, northern Marlboro, Scotland and northern Robeson Counties have the best chance of seeing a coating of snow to perhaps an inch of snow. Any accumulation will be on elevated surfaces, as ground temperatures are quite warm. No travel problems are expected. Sunshine returns Friday, but it will stay cold. A hard freeze is expected Friday night. It will warm up over the weekend with 50s on Saturday, then 60s on Sunday. The warming trend will continue into next week, however rain chances will return.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and cold with showers and drizzle. Lows 38 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, windy and cold with rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Friday, partly sunny, windy and cold. Highs in the mid 40s.