Rain tonight will move away tomorrow

A fast moving storm system will bring rain tonight, then clearing tomorrow. The rain will be heaviest this evening, then continue with periods of lighter rain overnight. It will be windy and cool. A lingering shower is possible in the morning, then we will see clearing tomorrow as it stays windy and cool with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. High pressure will return for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday with a slow warm up. The warming trend will continue through the weekend with most places in the 70s. A stray shower is possible Sunday, then we will see hit or miss afternoon thunderstorms to start next week and some places warm into the 80s.

Tonight, periods of rain, windy and cool. Lows 44 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, a stray shower in the morning, then clearing windy and cool. Highs 64 inland, 62 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 65-70.