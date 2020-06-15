Rainy and cooler start to the week

A front has stalled offshore, bringing more widespread rain and thunderstorms, and the potential for heavy rain. Skies will be cloudy today, this with heavy rain will keep the temperatures well below average. The higher rain chance and cooler temps will continue Tuesday. Wednesday showers will become more scattered as we start to warm back up. High pressure will try to build in by the end of the week with drier weather potentially moving in through the weekend.

Today, widespread clouds and rain, heavy rain at times. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy and cool with showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 70s.