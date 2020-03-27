Record warmth this weekend

Sunny, warm weather will continue through the weekend. High pressure off the Carolina coast will control our weather this weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures staying above normal. High temperatures will be close to records this weekend. Here are the current record high temperatures:

Florence: Saturday 87, set in 2007. Sunday 89, set in 1985.

North Myrtle Beach: Saturday 83, set in 2016. Sunday 88, set in 2012.

Lumberton: Saturday 85, set in 2007. Sunday 93, set in 1907.

A weak cold front will move through Sunday night. This front will likely come through dry, and while it will be a little cooler Monday, temperatures will still be above normal. A stronger storm system will bring rain Tuesday into Wednesday, and will bring much cooler weather with high temperatures in the 60s for the middle of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 61 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and very warm. Highs 90 inland, 82 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny and very warm. Highs 90 inland, 84 beaches.