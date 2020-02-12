Record warmth Thursday

Temperatures will warm back into the 70s tomorrow with record highs in both Florence and North Myrtle Beach. A warm front will push to our north tonight, and temperatures will likely warm through the night. It will be mostly cloudy and windy with dense fog along the coast. Tomorrow will be windy and warm with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and tomorrow night. The forecast high temperature in Florence is 78. The record high is 76 set in 1949. In North Myrtle Beach, the forecast high is 76. The record is 73 set in 1949. A cold front will move through Thursday night with showers continuing. Much cooler weather will move in for Friday with high temperatures in the 50s. It will stay cool Saturday before it warms back up on Sunday. The warmer weather will continue next week with rain chances returning Tuesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, windy and mild with dense fog along the coast. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, windy and warm with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and much cooler. Highs 55-60.