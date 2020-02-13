Record warmth with storms today, below normal temperatures return this weekend

Temperatures will warm back into the mid to upper 70s today with record highs possible in both Florence and North Myrtle Beach. A warm front has pushed to our north, and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s to start your day. It will be mostly cloudy and windy with dense fog along the coast. A cold front will push showers and thunderstorms into the area throughout the afternoon and into tonight. The forecast high temperature in Florence is 78. The record high is 76 set in 1949. In North Myrtle Beach, the forecast high is 74. The record is 73 set in 1949. A cold front will move through tonight with showers continuing. Much cooler weather will move in for Friday with high temperatures in the 50s. It will stay cool Saturday before it warms back up on Sunday. The warmer weather will continue next week with rain chances returning Tuesday.

Today, mostly cloudy, windy and warm with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy with showers ending. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday, gradual clearing and much cooler. Highs 55-60.