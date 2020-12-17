Remaining cool with gradual sunshine

Clouds will linger today and it will stay cool through the rest of the week. Mostly cloudy for the day with highs only climbing to the low 50s. High pressure will build in for the end of the week, bringing sunshine for Friday and Saturday. It will stay cool with high temperatures on Friday struggling to reach 50, then mid 50s for Saturday.

A weak cold front will fall apart over the Carolinas on Sunday with a slight chance for a shower. A storm system will develop to our south west late on Sunday and push offshore to our south on Monday with a chance for showers.

We will start to warm up on Sunday, and high temperatures will warm into the 60s for the first half of next week.

Today, partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Highs 50-52.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cold. Lows 32-34 inland, 36 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs near 50.