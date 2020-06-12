Scat’d storms continue today with heavy rain possible

Scattered thunderstorms and heavy downpours will be back today, and continue into the weekend. A cold front has stalled across the Carolinas and will linger in the area through the weekend. The front will provide a focus for thunderstorms each day through the weekend, and the warm, humid weather will provide fuel for heavy rain. Since the ground in our area is already saturated, flooding will be possible with the heavy downpours. The clouds and rain showers will keep our high temperatures in the low to mid 80s through the weekend. Rain chances will continue into next week. High pressure may build into the Carolinas by the end of the week, bringing some drier weather.

Today, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible. Highs 84-85 inland, 80 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 66-68 inland, 70 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 80-85.