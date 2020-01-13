Scattered showers and storms expected the next few days

A stalled front will be the focus for our weather this week. It’ll remain warm and wet with the chance for scattered showers and a few storms through Thursday. This afternoon expect temperatures into the low to mid 70s. Temperatures will continue to run several degrees above normal this week. The front will linger into Tuesday night before dissipating. Another cold front will move in on Wednesday, bringing more showers before moving down to our south early Thursday morning. We’ll briefly dry out for Thursday and Friday with cooler air returning. Another cold front brings showers for Saturday and a big cool-down for Sunday into next week.

Today: mostly cloudy and warm with scattered t-showers. Highs 72-74

Tonight: Warm & muggy with scattered showers. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: mostly cloudy with scattered t-showers. Highs 72-74

