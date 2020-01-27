Scattered showers and temperatures near normal this week

It will be a wet start to the week with temperatures remaining around average. Temperatures will start off chilly with scattered showers across the area. We’ll continue to see a very cloudy afternoon with highs topping out in the mid to upper 50s. Lots of moisture will continue to pour into the region leading to an increased risk for scattered showers throughout the afternoon and evening.

By Tuesday we’ll see more sunshine work its way back into the region leading to a pleasant middle part of the workweek with temps remaining near average. More showers will move into the area Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning. We could see a few flurries mixed in with the showers along the Border Belt early Thursday morning but nothing will stick. It will be slightly cooler on Thursday with highs topping out near 50 with afternoon clearing.

Looking forward to next weekend we’ll see another chance for rain Friday night into Saturday. The rain will move out Saturday night and we’ll see lots of sunshine for Sunday. Temperatures will be again around average in the mid to upper 50s.