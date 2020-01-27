Scattered showers to start the week

Good Evening!

Overnight tonight into Monday morning lots of clouds will start to roll into the region followed by scattered showers throughout the day tomorrow.

Monday morning will start off chilly with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll continue to see a very cloudy afternoon with highs topping out in the mid to upper 50s. Lots of moisture will continue to pour into the region leading to an increased risk for scattered showers throughout the afternoon and evening.

By Tuesday we’ll see more sunshine work its way back into the region leading to a pleasant middle part of the workweek. Looking forward to next weekend we’ll see another chance for rain Friday into Saturday.