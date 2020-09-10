Scattered showers will continue into the weekend

Warm, humid weather with scattered showers will continue through the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and patchy fog. The rather cloudy weather will continue tomorrow and Saturday with scattered showers. We should see more sunshine on Sunday, but there will still be a chance for a thunderstorm. A cold front will move through the area on Monday, bringing a chance for thunderstorms. Cooler, drier weather will move in for the middle of next week with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s and lower humidity.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with showers and fog. Lows 74 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.