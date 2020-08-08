Scattered storms again today

Warm, humid weather will continue this weekend, along with the scattered thunderstorms. High pressure offshore will keep our typical summertime weather going through the weekend, and through next week. Since the area of high pressure is not too strong, we will continue to see scattered thunderstorms develop each afternoon. High temperatures today will be back in the 80s to near 90. Tomorrow will be a touch warmer with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. This weather pattern will continue through next week. High temperatures will continue near normal, and the usual late day thunderstorms will be a feature each afternoon through next week.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.