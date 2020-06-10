Scattered storms for the rest of the week

The warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower. A cold front will move into the Carolinas tomorrow, and stall. This front will remain in the area while it dissipates into the weekend. Temperatures tomorrow will be back into the mid to upper 80s with scattered thunderstorms. There will be a little cool down for Friday into the weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. There will be a better chance for rain and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, and heavy rain is possible. As the front dissipates Sunday, there will be more sunshine and less rain, but the scattered storms will continue into Monday. High pressure will move into the Carolinas by the middle of next week, drying us out a bit.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88 inland, 84 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.