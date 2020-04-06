Scattered storms tomorrow could be severe, weather alert day ahead

If you are on mobile and don’t see the video, please click here to watch.

Tomorrow is a weather alert day with scattered late day storms capable of producing damaging wind.

A few showers and storms are moving through the area this evening, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and mild tonight. Warm weather will continue through the middle of the week.

The chance for thunderstorms will occur tomorrow. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, and the chance for severe storms will be highest from 5pm until 9pm.

The main impact from the thunderstorms will be strong wind gusts to 60mph. Thunderstorms tomorrow will be scattered, so not all places will see rain.

Sunny, warm weather will continue Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the 80s. A cold front will move through late Thursday. It looks like this front will move through without rain, but it will cool us down Friday through the weekend. High temperatures Friday through Sunday will be in the 60s and 70s. A storm system will bring the potential for rain Sunday night into Monday.

Tonight, evening showers, otherwise partly cloudy and mild. Lows 56 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.