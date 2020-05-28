Scattered thunderstorms continue Friday

Warm, humid weather will continue into the weekend, but so will the scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. The unsettled weather will continue tomorrow with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Thunderstorms and heavy downpours will be scattered around again tomorrow. This weather will continue on Saturday with a good chance for thunderstorms. A cold front will move through Saturday night, bringing in slightly cooler and much drier weather that will last into next week. A lingering shower is possible early Sunday, but it will tend to dry out. Humidity will be lower for the first half of next week, and much of the week will stay dry.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 71 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 86 inland, 82 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.