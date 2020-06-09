Scattered thunderstorms continue

The chance for thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week as it remains warm and humid. Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy with the best chance for rain in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the 80s to near 90 tomorrow and Thursday. A weak cold front will move into the area on Thursday and stall into the weekend. This will drop high temperatures to the low to mid 80s Friday through the weekend, but it will keep rain chances around through the weekend. The warm, humid weather with a chance for thunderstorms will continue into next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.