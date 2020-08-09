Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon

Warm, humid weather with scattered afternoon thunderstorms will continue today, and through the upcoming week. High pressure anchored offshore will control our weather through the next several days. Expect typical August weather with partly sunny skies, warm, humid weather, and a chance for thunderstorms. High temperatures will be near normal each day with highs in the upper 80s at the beach and low 90s inland. Night time weather will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Thunderstorms will be hit or miss today, then slightly higher chances for rain tomorrow through Wednesday.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.