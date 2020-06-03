Scattered thunderstorms to end the week

Warm, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week, increasing our chances for pop up thunderstorms. High pressure centered offshore will control our weather through the weekend. This will bring partly sunny skies, and warm and humid weather. The warm, humid weather will help produce late day thunderstorms each day through the weekend. There will be just a slight chance for a storm Thursday, then scattered storms are expected Friday through the weekend. The tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico will not directly impact our weather in the Carolinas, however, the circulation around the storm will push tropical moisture into the Carolinas. This will keep the rain chances around into next week. Also, a weak cold front will move into the Carolinas on Sunday and stall in the area. This will also be a focus for thunderstorms into next week.

Tonight, mainly clear, breezy, warm and humid. Lows 67 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.