Scattered Thunderstorms Wednesday

The warm humid weather that we have seen so far this week will continue through mid week. Tonight we will be warm and muggy with a few showers. There will be a better chance for thunderstorms tomorrow, mainly in the afternoon. This chance for storms will continue Thursday, but it will be hotter with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. A cold front will move through late in the day Thursday with a round of thunderstorms. It will dry out for Friday into the weekend. The heat will build for next week.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 71 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered storms. High 90 to 95.