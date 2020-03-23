Several rounds of showers on the way with a big warm up

The weak cold front that moved through Saturday evening is still stalled to our south, keeping the clouds and showers around through the overnight. The front will stay to our south through Tuesday and it will remain rather cloudy with the chance for showers. Don’t expect temperatures to drop a whole lot overnight. Slightly warmer Tuesday with highs in the mid and upper 60s. A warm front will move through Tuesday night, bringing the chance for more showers, but also warmer weather. Some spots will see low 80s on Wednesday. A weak cold front on Wednesday evening will bring a few showers, and will only drop temperatures a few degrees on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The warm up resumes Friday into the weekend with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 80s, and plenty of sunshine.

Tonight, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Lows 48-54 inland, 58 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy and warmer with a chance for a shower. Highs 65-70.