Severe storm possible tomorrow

Tomorrow is a Weather Alert Day for the potential for severe thunderstorms. A strong cold front will move across the Carolinas late tomorrow. Ahead of this front, it will be breezy and mild tonight with scattered showers. Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous tomorrow, and it will be windy and warm. The potential for severe thunderstorms will be from 4pm until 11pm. Thunderstorms during this time may contain damaging wind and tornadoes. The cold front will move through tomorrow night, and much colder weather will move in. Temperatures will drop into the 30s tomorrow night, and will only warm into the 40s on Christmas. Friday night will be cold with low temperatures in the 20s. The cold weather will continue through the weekend, but it will be sunny over the weekend. Temperatures will warm back into the 60s on Monday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with scattered showers. Lows 50 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, windy and warm with showers and thunderstorms. Severe storms are possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Christmas, partly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs in the mid 40s.