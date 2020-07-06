Showers and storms becoming likely through mid week

Showers and storms will be on the increase heading into Tuesday and Wednesday this week. A low pressure system will approach the area from the south by Wednesday. The slow moving system will exit the region late Friday while storm chances linger into the weekend thanks to a stalled frontal boundary.

This evening, expect mostly clouds skies with temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s. After Midnight we’ll see scattered showers moving into the region through morning.

With widespread showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will only warm into the low 80s.

The low will move offshore on Thursday and could potentially develop into a tropical system as it slowly moves away from the Carolinas.

Temperatures will warm up Friday and into the weekend as scattered afternoon storm chances continue.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low to mid-70s.

Tuesday, cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs: 80-84.