Showers and storms continue as temps heat back up

The heaviest rain has moved away as Bertha weakens but showers and storms will continue. Today will be mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Heavy rain is still possible, but will not be as widespread as it was yesterday. The chance for thunderstorms will continue Friday and into the weekend. A slow moving cold front will bring scattered thunderstorms Saturday, and a few lingering showers on Sunday morning. Drier weather will move in to start next week with lower humidity. We’ll remain dry through mid week.

Today, mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 86 inland, 82 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.