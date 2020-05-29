Showers and storms continue today and into the weekend

Warm, humid weather will continue into the weekend, but so will the scattered showers and thunderstorms. The unsettled weather will continue today with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Thunderstorms and heavy downpours will be scattered around again today. This weather will continue on Saturday with a good chance for thunderstorms. A cold front will move through Saturday night, bringing in slightly cooler and much drier weather for Sunday, that will last into next week. A lingering shower is possible early Sunday morning, but it will dry out. Humidity will be lower for the first half of next week, and much of the week will stay dry.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 86 inland, 82 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 68-70 inland, 72 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.