Showers and storms expected overnight, a few could be strong

Showers and storms will continue tonight through Wednesday morning. A few storms could have some gusty winds. A warm front will move through tonight, bringing the chance for more showers, but also warmer weather for Wednesday. Some spots will see the mid 70s on Wednesday. A weak cold front on Wednesday evening will bring a few showers, and will only drop temperatures a little on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The warm up resumes Friday into the weekend with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 80s, and plenty of sunshine.

Tonight, cloudy and mild with periods of rain. Lows 56-58 inland, 60-62 beaches.

Wednesday, Partly sunny and warmer w/scat’d showers. highs 70-74