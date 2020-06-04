Showers and storms return to end out the week

Our warming trend will continue into mid week, plus the humidity will return. The area of high pressure that has brought the nice weather this week is moving offshore. This has turned our winds around to the southwest, which is bringing in the higher humidity. Tonight will be clear and mild. Tomorrow will be another mostly sunny day, but a little warmer than today. Thursday will be warm and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. By Friday, the combination of the heat and humidity will bring scattered late day thunderstorms. This warm, humid weather pattern will continue into the weekend, bringing a chance for a thunderstorm each day. If a tropical system moves toward Louisiana, that could push tropical moisture our way over the weekend and into next week. Also, a cold front may move into the Carolinas on Sunday, and stall into the area into next week. This will also bring a chance for thunderstorms.

Tonight, mainly clear, breezy and mild. Lows 64 inland, 68 beaches.