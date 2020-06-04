Showers and storms return to end out the week

Moisture from the south will begin to fuel scattered showers and storms through Sunday. Today, we’ll have a few more clouds and while we should remain dry and stray afternoon shower or storm can’t be ruled out. A piece of energy from the south with head north Friday. This will give a better chance for scattered showers and storms on Friday. Temperatures today will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 inland and the mid 80s at the coast. With better cloud cover and rain chances Friday and Saturday, temperatures will remain in the mid and upper 80s. By Sunday a cold front will cross the area late. This will lower chances for showers and storms and cool us down a tad to start next week. That front moves back north as a warm front Wednesday bringing more chances for scattered showers and storms.
Today: Partly sunny and warm. Highs 87-90 inland, 84-86 beaches.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a stray storm. Lows 70-73.
Friday: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Highs 84-88.