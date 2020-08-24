Showers and storms to start the week

This morning expect scattered showers and a few storms along the coast. Otherwise we are starting with mostly cloudy skies and warm and muggy conditions. The combination of high pressure offshore along with the counter clock wise flow from our tropical system in the Gulf will bring showers and storms across our area today and Tuesday. High pressure will continue to build into Wednesday, lowering rain chances and heating temperatures back up.
Today: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. Highs 86 inland, 82-84 beaches.
Tonight: mostly cloudy, few showers. Lows 74-76
Tuesday, Partly cloudy, sct t-showers. Highs 86 inland, 84 beaches.