Showers and storms tonight, sunny and pleasant weekend

Showers and thunderstorms tonight will move away by tomorrow morning. A cold front will push through tonight with showers and even a gusty thunderstorm. This system will be offshore by morning, and skies will clear through the morning. It will be breezy and will stay mild tomorrow with high temperatures near 60. The nice weather will continue Sunday with sunshine followed by clouds late in the day. Temperatures on Sunday will top out in the mid to upper 50s. A fast moving storm system will bring a few showers Monday, then another on Wednesday will also bring the chance for shower. Temperatures through next week will stay close to normal.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with showers and thunderstorms. Lows 47 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs near 60.

Sunday, partly sunny and mild. Highs 55-60.