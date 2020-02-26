Showers and warm temps continue today

The cloudy, warm weather with scattered showers will continue through today. A slow moving cold front will approach the area through today, keeping it rather cloudy with scattered showers. The best chance for rain will be this afternoon and evening as the cold front pushes through. Ahead of this front it will stay warm with highs today back in the upper 60s and low 70s. Cooler, drier weather will move in tonight. It will be windy and much cooler Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. The cool weather will continue into the weekend. A reinforcing cold front will move through Friday night, dropping temperatures into the low 50s for Saturday. After a chilly start Sunday morning, a warming trend will begin. Temperatures will be near normal Sunday afternoon, then above normal to start next week.

Today, mostly cloudy and warm with showers. Highs 72 inland, 68 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cooler with showers ending. Lows 38-42 inland, 44 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.