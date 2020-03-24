Showers continue today ahead of a warm front

Scattered showers continue as clouds and below average temperatures stick around. Highs will once again stay in the 60s today as clouds hold strong with scat’d showers off-and-on throughout the day. A warm front will move through tonight, bringing the chance for more showers, but also warmer weather. Some spots will see upper 70s on Wednesday. A weak cold front on Wednesday evening will bring a few showers, and will only drop temperatures a little on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s. The warm up resumes Friday into the weekend with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 80s, and plenty of sunshine.

Today, mostly cloudy and warmer with a chance for a shower. Highs 65-68.

Tonight, cloudy and mild with periods of rain. Lows 58-60 inland, 62 beaches.

Wednesday, Partly sunny and warmer w/scat’d showers. highs 72-76