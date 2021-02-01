Showers linger today as we cool down

Keep the umbrella close as we see more lingering showers with much cooler temperatures today. Skies remain cloudy as off-and-on showers continue. Highs will only climb to the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Showers will come to an end tonight but clouds will linger for much of Tuesday.

Plentiful sunshine moves back in on Wednesday but it wont last long as highs slowly climb back in the low to mid-50s. Clouds slowly build Thursday as highs rise a little more, into the mid to upper 50s. Showers move back into the area Friday as we warm into the 60s.

Showers will linger throughout the weekend as temperatures slowly cool back to around average on Sunday.

Today: cloudy and chilly with scat’d showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Tonight: showers end but clouds linger. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: partly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.