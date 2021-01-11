Showers move in to start the week

A cold start to your week with clouds building through the morning, showers move in this afternoon. Showers will continue throughout the overnight and into tomorrow. They will linger through to early Tuesday, but the second half of your Tuesday we’ll start to see some more sunshine.

Temperatures will warm up for the rest of the week with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 50s on Wednesday to near 60 Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will move through the area Friday night, bringing overnight showers. We’ll dry out Saturday morning and temperatures will slowly drop. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Saturday, low to mid 50s Sunday.

Today, increasing clouds with afternoon showers. Highs: 48-52 inland, 53-55 beaches.

Tonight, cloudy and chilly with scat’d showers. Lows:38-42 inland, 43-45 beaches.

Tuesday, scattered morning showers with afternoon clearing. Highs in the low to mid 50s.