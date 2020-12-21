Showers move out with afternoon sunshine

A few showers will linger early this morning but we’ll see afternoon sunshine. Highs will also pick up just a little back to around normal topping out in the upper 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday high pressure sets up over the region leading to more sunshine and warmer temps in the 60s. Thursday will be our last above average day for the week as we see temps bump up slightly ahead of a cold front, topping out in the mid 60s.

That front will lead to clouds and rain for your Christmas Eve. The rain will clear out late Christmas Eve and skies will gradually clear out throughout the overnight. Temperatures will drop back down well below normal for Christmas Day, but we’ll see lots of sunshine. Highs on Christmas Day will only rise to the mid 40s!

We’ll start the holiday weekend COLD, with Saturday morning lows in the mid to upper 20s. Mostly sunny for the weekend with highs in the upper 40s Saturday, low to mid 50s Sunday.

Today, cloudy start with afternoon sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s

Tonight, clear chilly. Lows: 38-40 inland, mid 40s beaches.

Tuesday, sunny and mild. Highs near 60.