Showers return today as temps slowly warm up

The mostly cloudy weather will continue through today with a few showers. A weak storm system will pass to our south today, bringing some light rain. It will stay mild with highs in the mid 60s this afternoon. A warm front will push through the Carolinas Wednesday, and we will see more sunshine and the beginning of a warming trend. Some spots will see 70 on Wednesday, and many places away from the beach will hit 80 Thursday and Friday. The very warm weather will continue Saturday before a cold front moves through late in the day. This front will bring showers and thunderstorms, then a big cool down for Sunday. High temperatures Saturday will be in the 70s to near 80, but only in the 60s Sunday. The cooler, cloudier weather will continue Monday with a chance for light rain.

Today, mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 52-54 inland, 56 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.