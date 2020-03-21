Showers today, then much cooler tomorrow

It will be very warm again today before a big cool down for tomorrow. Today will be partly sunny with temperatures back in the 70s and 80s. A cold front moving through late today will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Cooler weather will move in tonight with low temperatures down to near 50. It will be cloudy and much cooler tomorrow with highs near 60. A weak storm system will approach tomorrow with rain late in the day. Much of the rain will occur tomorrow night with some showers lingering into Monday. It will stay cool Monday, then a warm front will move through Tuesday. This warm front will bring a chance for showers, then a return to warmer weather for the middle of next week.

Today, partly sunny and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Lows 48 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and much cooler with rain developing late. Highs near 60.