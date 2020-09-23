Slow warming trend along with rain chances returning

Another chilly morning, then we will start to warm up throughout the day. The high pressure that brought the cool weather is weakening, and this will allow it to warm up a bit over the next few days. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s, then a few spots will see 80 on Thursday.

Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s for the weekend. Moisture will also be on the increase. Humidity will start to increase on Thursday, along with more clouds. Scattered showers will be possible Friday and into the weekend. We’ll dry out a little on Sunday and the warm weather will continue into next week.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 78 inland, 74-76 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 56-58 inland, 58-60 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.