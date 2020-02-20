Some snow tonight, then staying cold tomorrow

Today’s cold rain will end as some snow tonight across the eastern Carolinas. A strengthening storm system offshore will draw in colder air as it moves away tonight. This will change rain to snow this evening, although any accumulations will be light. The changeover will occur close to 9pm along the I-95 corridor, and closer to midnight along the Grand Strand. The steady precipitation will be ending by midnight, but snow showers will continue into the early morning hours. Most areas will not see any accumulation, but the farther north you go, the better chance there will be for snow sticking to the ground. Areas north of Myrtle Beach will have a chance for a dusting of snow. Areas north of Dillon could see a dusting to as much as an inch of snow. North of Lumberton there is a chance for more than an inch of snow.

This will end overnight, and sunshine will return tomorrow, but it will stay windy and cold. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid 40s. A hard freeze will occur tomorrow night with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 20s. Many plants have bloomed early this year because of our recent warm weather, and tomorrow night’s cold could harm plants already blooming. It will start to warm up over the weekend with sunshine. 50s on Saturday, 60s on Sunday. The warmer weather will continue to start next week, but rain chances will return Monday and continue through Wednesday.

Tonight, rain ending as some snow, windy and cold. Lows 31 inland, 34 beaches.

Tomorrow, becoming sunny, windy and cold. Highs in the mid 40s.

Saturday, sunny and not as cold. Highs in the low to mid 50s.