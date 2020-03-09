Spring like warmth this week with slight rain chances

Temperatures will be warming up this week ahead of a cold front that could bring a few rain showers back to the area. For today, high pressure offshore will bring sunshine and southerly winds. Temperatures this week will be warming into the 60s and 70s. Shower chances increase late Tuesday through Wednesday as a weak front drops down from the northwest. This front could stall, keeping rain chances through the weekend. However, there is not a lot of moisture and we don’t expect to see widespread rain like last week. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 70s through Friday. A tad cooler weather comes in for the weekend with more rain chances by Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny and mild. Inland 68-72, Beaches 64-66

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and mild. 52-54 inland, 54-56 beaches.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Inland, 70-72, 68-70 Beach.