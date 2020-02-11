Spring like weather again this week with showers and storm chances

Temperatures are on the rise to start the week as rain chances increase. Clouds will build in overnight as temperatures remain mild. Tuesday will start off mild and mostly dry but a few rain showers are possible especially inland through the afternoon. As a cold front gets closer, scattered showers and even a few storms are possible late in the evening. The front will drop south of the area clearing the showers out by Wednesday morning. We’ll continue to see some lingering cloud coverage but rain chances will decrease.

Another cold front will approach on Thursday with rain and warmer temps. A few showers could linger into early Friday morning but by Friday afternoon clouds and moisture will clear out of the region and we’ll see some cooler air moving in. Highs will drop Friday and into the start of the weekend, only topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s by Saturday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy w/a stray showers possible, especially west. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy w/scat’d showers. High: 72-75