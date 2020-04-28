Spring weather continues today with shower and storm chances returning mid week

After a cooler day yesterday, we’ll start a brief warming trend today. High pressure will control our weather for the next couple of days. This will keep the sunny skies around and allow us to quickly warm up today. Highs today will be back up around average, mid 70s along the coast to around 80 inland. The warming trend will continue Wednesday with some spots warming into the low 80s. A cold front will move through Wednesday night or Thursday morning with rain and thunderstorms. It will clear and cool down a bit on Thursday. Sunny weather on Friday will continue through the weekend with a big warm up over the weekend. By Sunday, some spots will warm into the upper 80s.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs 78-80 inland, 74-75 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows 56-58 inland, 62 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.