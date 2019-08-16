Stalled front will bring more scattered showers and storms through the weekend

The heat and humidity will stick around as the storm chances remain elevated. The cold front is still just outside the area and will gradually push in and through the area on Friday. It will still be hot and humid today as the scattered storms linger. The front will stick around keeping the storm chances higher through Friday. The best chances for showers and storms will be along the coast. Expect mostly cloud skies, and those on and off showers and storms, but there will be some dry time through the day. By the Weekend, weak high pressure will build in lowering the rain chances to just a typical afternoon/evening pop up storms as we heat back up slightly. Through Saturday, rainfall totals 1-2inches.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Highs 85-87 beaches, 88-90 inland.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated t-showers. Lows 72-75 inland, 76-78 beaches.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies, highs 88-92 inland, 86-88 beaches.