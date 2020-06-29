Live Now
Staying hot and humid this week as storm chances increase

Hot and humid to start the week with increasing storms chances due to an approaching cold front. Early morning showers and storms will move off shore and much of the day will be dry, hot and humid. A few late day storms are possible today but storm chances increase by Tuesday as a cold front moves into the Carolinas. The front could stall, keeping the storm chances around through Thursday. We’ll dry out a bit for Friday and Saturday with just a slight chances for an afternoon/evening storm both days. Better storm chances return for Sunday afternoon.

