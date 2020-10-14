Staying mild through Friday with a big cool down this weekend

Cooler, less humid weather will move in today, but a bigger cool down is coming for the weekend. Plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures in the 70s and lower humidity, thanks to yesterday’s cold front. Warmer weather will return for the end of the week. Many places will be back in the 80s Thursday and Friday.

A strong cold front will move through Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler weather will follow this front for the weekend with high temperatures in the 60s Saturday, and 70s Sunday. While it will be cool, it will be sunny for the weekend.

Temperatures will warm back into the upper 70s to near 80 on Monday. A slow moving cold front will approach the Carolinas early next week but it should come through dry. This front will drop temps down to the mid 70s by Tuesday.

Today, sunny, less humid and not as warm. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows 52-54 inland, 58 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.