Staying warm today but rain and cooler weather on the way

After a warm and sunny weekend, a weak cold front will cool us off a little today. The front came through dry and our temperatures will still be above normal. Highs this afternoon will top out in from the mid 70s along the coast to near 80 inland. A stronger storm system will bring rain Tuesday afternoon and evening, and will bring much cooler weather with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s for midweek. We’ll gradually warm back up into the 70s for the weekend.

Today: Mostly to partly sunny and warm. Highs, 80-82 inland, 76 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with afternoon/evening showers. Highs, 68-70 inland, 66 beaches.