Staying warm with few showers this weekend, watching big storm system for Monday

Warm weather will continue through the next few day, but there will also be a chance for occasional rain showers.

Showers and storms expected this morning, but then drying this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

The weak front over us now, will get pushed to our south on Saturday, and this will dry us out for much of the weekend. It will be a little cooler this weekend, especially on Sunday with highs in the 60s.

A strong storm system will approach Sunday, bringing a chance for showers late in the day. Rain will be likely Sunday night and Monday. There is the possibility of heavy rain and maybe a few severe storms.

Cooler weather returns for the middle of next week with highs only the 40s Tuesday and low 50s Wednesday.

Today, morning storms, afternoon clearing. Highs mid 70s

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower. Lows 59 inland, 62 beaches.

Saturday, morning showers, afternoon clearing. Highs in the 66-68